NBA legend ‘Magic’ Johnson tweets about Greek holiday

American basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson is keeping his 5.1 million Twitter followers updated with vignettes from his Greek summer holiday.

“My first day in Greece!” the former president of the Los Angeles Lakers said in his first post, adding photographs showing him aboard a yacht with the Venetian Fortress of Corfu in the background.

“I’m officially on vacation and still working out,” he quips about a video showing him lifting weights at sea just off the coast of the popular Ionian island, later adding footage from a visit to the fortress.