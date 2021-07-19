greek-team-in-tokyo-amid-pandemic-disruption

With four days until the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, a total of 83 Greek athletes are traveling to Japan in hopes of clinching a medal in an event beset by the coronavirus pandemic and associated challenges.

The five returning Olympic medalists are shooting gold medalist Anna Korakaki, pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi, rings gold medalist Eleftherios Petrounias, and sailors Panagiotis Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis, who took bronze in the men’s 470 class in Rio. Long-jumper Miltos Tentoglou will also be hoping for glory after retaining his European crown at the European Indoors in March. All eyes will be on French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari.

“Our main concern is the health and safety of our representatives. These Games will be nothing like previous ones,” said Greek delegation head Michael Fysentzidis. Three team members, including a coach, tested positive before departure.