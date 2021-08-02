petrounias-wins-bronze-in-men-s-rings

Greece’s Eleftherios Petrounias, winner of the ring gold at the 2016 Rio Games, took the bronze in the men’s gymnastics rings event final at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

Liu Yang led a China one-two, claiming a slim victory over compatriot You Hao.

Yang’s clinical performance and flawless dismount earned him a score of 15.500, a sliver over You’s 15.300 and Petrounias’s 15.200.

It marks the first time China has topped the rings podium since going one-two at the 2008 Beijing Summer Games. [Reuters]