SPORTS TOKYO OLYMPICS

Petrounias wins bronze in men’s rings

petrounias-wins-bronze-in-men-s-rings

Greece’s Eleftherios Petrounias, winner of the ring gold at the 2016 Rio Games, took the bronze in the men’s gymnastics rings event final at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

Liu Yang led a China one-two, claiming a slim victory over compatriot You Hao.

Yang’s clinical performance and flawless dismount earned him a score of 15.500, a sliver over You’s 15.300 and Petrounias’s 15.200.

It marks the first time China has topped the rings podium since going one-two at the 2008 Beijing Summer Games. [Reuters]

Olympics
READ MORE
tentoglou-wins-gold-with-dramatic-final-leap
SPORTS

Tentoglou wins gold with dramatic final leap

ntouskos-wins-greece-s-first-gold-at-tokyo-olympics
IMAGES

Ntouskos wins Greece’s first gold at Tokyo Olympics

[Reuters]
NEWS

Ntouskos wins Greece’s first gold at Tokyo Olympics

[Reuters]
SPORTS

Greece seals quarter-final berth in Olympics water polo

sakkari-and-tsitsipas-advance-to-mixed-doubles-quarterfinals
TOKYO OLYMPICS

Sakkari and Tsitsipas advance to mixed doubles quarterfinals

greece-women-s-pair-make-rowing-final-at-tokyo-olympics
IMAGES

Greece women’s pair make rowing final at Tokyo Olympics