soccer-league-kickoff-date-expected-monday

The board of directors of the Greek Super League are expected to announce when the country’s 2021-22 soccer championship will begin at Monday’s new extraordinary general assembly.

According to most estimates last week, the most likely starting date will be the weekend of August 28-29.

However, it is not a foregone conclusion that a starting date will be announced on Monday.

A general assembly meeting last Thursday whose purpose was to decide when the league would begin was inconclusive.