SPORTS

Soccer League kickoff date expected Monday

soccer-league-kickoff-date-expected-monday

The board of directors of the Greek Super League are expected to announce when the country’s 2021-22 soccer championship will begin at Monday’s new extraordinary general assembly.

According to most estimates last week, the most likely starting date will be the weekend of August 28-29.

However, it is not a foregone conclusion that a starting date will be announced on Monday.

A general assembly meeting last Thursday whose purpose was to decide when the league would begin was inconclusive.

Soccer
READ MORE
norwich-signs-greece-winger-christos-tzolis-from-paok
SPORTS

Norwich signs Greece winger Christos Tzolis from PAOK

champions-league-exit-for-olympiakos
IMAGES

Champions League exit for Olympiakos

olympiakos-keeps-greek-flag-flying-in-europe
SOCCER

Olympiakos keeps Greek flag flying in Europe

[Photo:@GalatasaraySK Twitter account]
SPORTS

Galatasaray pull out of match in Greece after PCR test row

[InTime News]
NEWS

North Macedonia must respect Prespa Agreement even on the pitch, says gov’t spokeswoman

soccer-fans-return-to-stadiums-on-the-table
SPORTS

Soccer fans’ return to stadiums on the table