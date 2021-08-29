SPORTS

Tsapatakis wins bronze medal in Tokyo

tsapatakis-wins-bronze-medal-in-tokyo
[ERT/Glomex]

Antonis Tsapatakis has won a bronze medal in the 100m breaststroke SB4 at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Tsapatakis finished in 1 minute 40.20 seconds, behind Russia’s Dmitrii Cherniaev (1:31.96, world record) and Colombia’s Moises Fuentes Garcia (1:35.86).

This is Greece\s fifth medal, and fourth bronze, in the Paralympics. It has also won a silver.

Tsapatakis, 33, was a water polo player when, in 2006, he was paralyzed after a motorcycle accident. He has won a silver and three bronze medals at World Championships and two silver and two bronze medals at European Championships since 2013.

Swimming
