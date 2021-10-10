late-bakasetas-and-pelkas-strikes-give-greece-victory-in-georgia

Two late strikes by Tasos Bakasetas and Dimitris Pelkas, both of whom ply their trade in Turkey, sufficed for Greece to score its second consecutive win in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, beating host Georgia 2-0 at Batumi on Saturday.

Greece generally was the better team for most of the game and had a first-half goal disallowed as narrowly came out before returning back into the George box.

Eventually the Greeks had to wait till the 90th minute to score, with Tasos Bakasetas converting a penalty awarded for handball.

Four minutes later, deep into stoppage time, Pelkas broke free from the Georgian defense to make it 2-0, a quite flattering score for Greece given the course of the game.

Up next Greece is traveling to Sweden on Tuesday, still being three points behind its second-placed host in this crucial encounter.