reds-beat-zalgiris-to-move-to-3-1-in-euroleague

Olympiakos beat its jinx team Zalgiris Kaunas on Friday to rise in the Euroleague standings, while Panathinaikos had a second road loss in Spain this week, this time to Real Madrid.

Olympiakos left behind it a poor start against Zalgiris to win 83-68 at the Peace and Friendship Stadium.

Zalgiris led by up to 14 points in the second quarter (31-17), but the Reds fought back and by half-time they had cut the deficit to just three (39-36).

In the second half the Greeks came out really strong to turn things around and score in all possible ways to lead by up to 20 (80-60) before easing to a 15-point triumph.

Kostas Sloukas topped the scoring chart with 17 points on the night for the Reds, who are on a 3-1 record.

Panathinaikos was never the favorite against Real in Madrid, and succumbed to its host 88-65 for its third defeat in four games, all three on the road.

Starting with a 14-3 deficit, the Greens conceded 30 points in the first quarter (30-18) and had to play catch-up for the entire game.

Daryl Macon stood out once again with his 18 points.

It is becoming increasingly obvious that without a decent contribution by Nemanja Nedovic Panathinaikos cannot harbor hopes for victories in Europe at this stage, and until new signing Yogi Ferrell joins the squad.