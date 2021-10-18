SPORTS OLYMPIC GAMES

Watch Live: Lighting of the Olympic Flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

The Lighting of the Olympic Flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games is taking place on Monday morning at Ancient Olympia and ekathimerini.com is taking you there live.

The event begins at 11.30 a.m., and thankfully the weather has been favorable, allowing the ceremony to proceed normally, in the presence of President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

The ceremony is held with all formalities, but without any fans due to the pandemic. There will be no torch relay around Greece either.

After the lighting of the Flame, it will be taken to Athens and spend the night in the Greek capital ahead of Tuesday’s Handover Ceremony at the Panathenaic Stadium, for the Beijing 2022 organizing committee to undertake its transportation to China.

