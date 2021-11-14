late-aris-rally-eclipses-iraklis-in-overtime

Olympiakos and Panathinaikos rebounded from their Euroleague losses with home wins in the Basket League, but it was Aris that scored the most meaningful win of the weekend beating Iraklis in overtime.

The Reds have now made it six out of six, after beating PAOK 86-68 on Sunday night at the Peace and Friendship Stadium, although coach Giorgos Bartzokas appeared worried enough during the game (probably when PAOK came to within seven points – 71-64) to say afterwards that “these games are not just for appearances’ sake”.

Panathinaikos won the Athens derby with AEK with a comfortable 100-75, and is about to visit Olympiakos next week (on Monday November 22) trailing by one point.

Promitheas had Ilias Zouros on its bench and a considerably improved face, beating Ionikos 88-65 at Nikaia.

Kolossos defeated Lavrio 82-59 on Rhodes, in easier-than-expected fashion, to improve to a 5-2 record, and Peristeri returned from Larissa with a 78-63 result over the host.

The battle of the weekend, however, was in Thessaloniki, with the derby between Aris and Iraklis decided after 45 minutes in the host’s favor. The match was notable for the shocking 23-1 partial score for Iraklis in the first half, taking it from 12-3 down to 26-13 up, and the 15 unanswered points Aris scored in the end to equalize 73-73 by regulation time and win 83-78 after OT.