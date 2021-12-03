SPORTS

Greek anti-doping agency removed from WADA watchlist

[AP]

Greece’s anti-doping authority has been removed from the compliance watchlist of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

WADA upgraded the status of the National Anti-Doping Organization after Greece incorporated the 2021 version of the WADA code within its legal system. The deadline was January 14. 

WADA suspended the accreditation of the Greek authority in 2019 after inspectors found serious violations and omissions.

A total of 10 national agencies are still on the watchlist.

Sports Justice
