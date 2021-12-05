aek-wins-athens-derby-to-keep-up-the-chase

AEK beat Panathinaikos in the Athens derby on Sunday to keep up with Olympiakos that beat OFI in Crete on Saturday, while PAOK lost even more ground going down at Ionikos.

The Olympic Stadium of Athens hosted a delicious derby that had AEK win 1-0 with a second-minute goal by Damian Szymanski.

The rest of the match was packed with action, with two AEK goals correctly disallowed as offside and plenty of chances by Panathinaikos.

The result has maintained AEK six points behind Olympiakos that triumphed 3-1 at OFI. The Crete team led with Apostolos Diamantis, but the Reds bounced back with a brace by Pape Cisse and a goal by Rony Lopes.

PAOK is now 13 points off the pace as it suffered a 3-2 loss at promoted Ionikos Nikaias. PAOK led with Karol Swiderski, Ionikos had Jose Canas, Aias Aosman and Reinaldo Lenis score before Thomas Murg pulled one back for PAOK.

Aris joined Panathinaikos on fifth with a 1-0 win over Asteras Tripolis in Thessaloniki.

Atromitos came off the bottom with a 4-1 win over 10-man Apollon Smyrnis, that is now last.

Panetolikos defeated host Volos 2-1 and led to the sacking of Volos manager Guille Abascal.

On Monday Lamia is hosting PAS Giannina.