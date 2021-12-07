Greek hoopster gets bus route named ‘Giannis Line’ for his birthday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. [Michael McLoone/USA TODAY Sports]

Greek basketball sensation Giannis Antetokounmpo had a bus route named in his honor as a birthday present in the US state of Wisconsin, where he plays for the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Giannis has been an upstanding figure in the Milwaukee community ever since he arrived back in 2013, including his participation in the social justice movement of 2020,” the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) said in a statement announcing that Route 34 (Hopkins-Congress) has been renamed “Giannis Line.”

Route 34, chosen to coincide with the number on Antetokounmpo’s basketball shirt, went into service on Sunday, a day before Antetokounmpo celebrated his 27th birthday, scoring 27 of the Bucks’ 112 winning points against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“MCTS has been a part of the fabric of the Milwaukee community for decades and now so will the Bucks’ superstar who, along with his teammates, brought our city its first NBA championship in 50 years,” the company added.

“Happy Birthday, Giannis!” it said. [Combined reports]