jelovac-death-overshadows-basket-league

AEK's Stevan Jelovac passed away at the age of just 32 years [Intime].

The loss of AEK basketball player Stevan Jelovac, who died within a few days of his stroke at the age of 32 years, overshadowed not only AEK’s win over Promitheas but also the entire action at the Basket League.

Promitheas pushed AEK hard in Athens, at the Ano Liossia court, but the hosts managed to edge the Patra team out with an 81-77 score.

The Patra team is now level on points at the top of the table with Panathinaikos and Olympiakos, though the Greens and the Reds have a game in hand.

On Tuesday Panathinaikos was hard pushed for most of the match with visiting Lavrio, but a last-quarter performance of Euroleague quality gave it a 102-83 win. Still, the Greens are sweating over the state of Nemanja Nedovic who appeared to twist his ankle.

Olympiakos had no problems at Larissa, winning 101-70 on Monday in a one-sided encounter.

Aris made it three in a row with a 87-68 result against Peristeri in Thessaloniki, while crosstown rival PAOK went down 95-91 at promoted Apollon Patras.

On Sunday Kolossos Rhodes defeated Iraklis 76-59, with the visitor remaining deep in relegation trouble.