panathinaikos-gets-to-undo-alba-berlin

Panathinaikos scored an essential victory over Alba Berlin in Athens, its fourth in the Euroleague this season, while Olympiakos returned to road losses going down at Red Star Belgrade.

The Greens defeated Alba 82-67 on Friday to improve their record to 4-10, as they once again capitalized on their home advantage.

Despite being deprived of Nemanja Nedovic, and having Ioannis Papapetrou and Okaro White just back from injury, Panathinaikos reacted to Alba’s 43-34 lead to go level at half-time (43-43) and reign supreme in the second half by imposing its game close to the basket.

The Greek champion had two players scoring a double double, as Daryl Macon made 20 points and 11 assists, while Giorgos Papagiannis notched up 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Olympiakos slumped to a 9-5 record, suffering an 81-76 defeat at Red Star on Thursday.

The Piraeus team failed to extend its winning streak abroad, despite the great effort it to put into this game that it very nearly won.

However the Greek defense was unable to contain Nikola Kalinic who made 25 points and had six assists. Tyler Dorsey paced Olympiakos with 18 points on the night.