SPORTS BASKETBALL

Basket League minors show their teeth

basket-league-minors-show-their-teeth
[Intime]

Lowly Iraklis and Ionikos upset their higher-standing opponents over the weekend to show that the battle for survival in the Basket League will be long and tough.

Host Iraklis appears to have finally found its footing, in a come-from-behind 86-74 win over in Thessaloniki on Saturday.

Ionikos defeated host Peristeri 82-79 away on Sunday, on the debut of coach Milan Tomic on Peristeri’s bench for the third win of the Nikaia team in eight games.

Joint leaders Promitheas and Olympiakos won at home, with the Patra team reversing Lavrio’s lead to win 79-71, and Olympiakos strolling to a 98-78 result over Apollon.

The other leader, Panathinaikos was not in action, as its game at Larissa was postponed.

As for the Thessaloniki derby on Saturday, it was a one-sided game with PAOK thrashing crosstown rival Aris 96-64, with the first period of the game ending 29-6.

Basketball
READ MORE
Daryl Macon scored 20 points and distributed 11 assists for Panathinaikos [Intime].
BASKETBALL

Panathinaikos gets to undo Alba Berlin

AEK's Stevan Jelovac passed away at the age of just 32 years [Intime].
BASKETBALL

Jelovac death overshadows Basket League

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. [Michael McLoone/USA TODAY Sports]
SPORTS

Greek hoopster gets bus route named ‘Giannis Line’ for his birthday

[INTIME]
BASKETBALL

Red surge, Green decline

[AP]
SPORTS

New country, new name for US citizen ‘Enes Kanter Freedom’

[Intime]
BASKETBALL

Away win at last for Olympiakos, and at Armani too