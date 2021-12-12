basket-league-minors-show-their-teeth

Lowly Iraklis and Ionikos upset their higher-standing opponents over the weekend to show that the battle for survival in the Basket League will be long and tough.

Host Iraklis appears to have finally found its footing, in a come-from-behind 86-74 win over in Thessaloniki on Saturday.

Ionikos defeated host Peristeri 82-79 away on Sunday, on the debut of coach Milan Tomic on Peristeri’s bench for the third win of the Nikaia team in eight games.

Joint leaders Promitheas and Olympiakos won at home, with the Patra team reversing Lavrio’s lead to win 79-71, and Olympiakos strolling to a 98-78 result over Apollon.

The other leader, Panathinaikos was not in action, as its game at Larissa was postponed.

As for the Thessaloniki derby on Saturday, it was a one-sided game with PAOK thrashing crosstown rival Aris 96-64, with the first period of the game ending 29-6.