lavrio-s-carter-is-flying-in-the-basket-league

Panathinaikos showed its teeth at high-flying Promitheas on Sunday, but Lavrio’s Tyson Carter produced the performance of the weekend at the Basket League, helping his team defeat Iraklis.

In a round of games that had two games postponed due to Covid cases, i.e. the matches of Ionikos with PAOK and of Aris with Olympiakos, the action in the other four courts made up for that loss.

Panathinaikos saw off Promitheas Patras in Athens with a 92-67 score and showed it is ready for the all-Greek clash against Olympiakos for the Euroleague on Thursday.

Impressive Carter scored a personal record 31 points for Lavrio to lead the southern Attica team to an 87-71 result over visiting Iraklis on Saturday.

Kolossos has extended its home winning stream with a 74-65 triumph against Peristeri on Rhodes and harbors hopes of a top-four finish.

Struggling Larissa showed a completely different team with the addition of new signings Marin Maric (22 points) and Stefan Moody (13 points), as it defeated Apollon 82-74 at Patra on Saturday.