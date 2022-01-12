poor-greek-start-of-the-year-in-the-euroleague

The year has not started well for Greece’s representatives in the Euroleague, as Olympiakos went down at Fenerbahce on Tuesday and Panathinaikos suffered a home drubbing to CSKA Moscow on Wednesday.

The Reds lost 94-80 in Istanbul, as they let a solid first half go to waste.

The Greek team led 17-11 after Q1 and 39-36 at half-time, but could not keep up with its host in the second half, given also the injury to Shaquielle McKissic during the game.

The match’s positive note for Olympiakos was the recovery of Kostas Sloukas, who made 14 points with seven assists and five rebounds. Tyler Dorsey also had 14 points.

The Piraeus team is now on a 12-6 record, while Panathinaikos has slumped to 4-14.

The Greens lost 98-74 in Athens to a far superior CSKA, with the score actually flattering the home team.

CSKA ran riot in the second quarter at the Olympic Sports Hall, turning a 20-17 Panathinaikos advantage into a 40-20 lead of its own with 23 unanswered points. The first half ended 60-33 and the game was already done and dusted.

Ioannis Papapetrou made 16 points and Kendrick Perry had 15.