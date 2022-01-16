Derby stalemate, while AEK suffers home shock by Panetolikos

Olympiakos preserved its unbeaten record in a goalless draw at historic rival Panathinaikos on Sunday, capping an eventful weekend that also had PAOK score a controversial win over OFI to rise to second, and AEK suffer another home reverse, this time to Panetolikos.

The reduction of coronavirus cases allowed for a full set of games this weekend, with capacity always restricted to just 10% in each stadium’s capacity.

The 0-0 result at the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium sealed another Derby of Eternal Rivals, after the one in Piraeus earlier this season, only this time it was Panathinaikos that enjoyed most of the action and will feel unhappy with the outcome.

Olympiakos has moved up to 43 points from 17 games, nine more than PAOK that defeated OFI 3-0 on Saturday, goals coming from Jasmin Kurtic (twice) and Karol Swiderski. However Kurtic’s first goal came after a penalty was controversially given to PAOK for a handball that the referee had not given, and the ball went to the other end with OFI hitting the target. That goal was disallowed after the VAR called on the referee to examine PAOK’s penalty case and he gave the spot kick that opened the score.

AEK has dropped to third, one point behind PAOK and six above Panathinaikos, as Panetolikos scored twice in the last 12 minutes in Athens to produce one of the season’s biggest upsets. Karim Ansarifard gave AEK a first-half lead, but strikes by Nikos Karelis and Javier Mendoza offered Panetolikos a memorable come-from-behind triumph with a 2-1 score.

PAS Giannina remained level on points with Panathinaikos in fourth, drawing 1-1 at home with lowly Atromitos.

Aris lost more ground drawing 0-0 at bottom team Apollon, while there were home wins for Lamia (2-1 against Ionikos) and Asteras Tripolis (1-0 over Volos).

Last Wednesday PAOK saw off Panetolikos 2-0 and OFI defeated Apollon 3-0 away.