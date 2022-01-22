SPORTS AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Tsitsipas beats Paire without realizing it to reach last 16

tsitsipas-beats-paire-without-realizing-it-to-reach-last-16
[Reuters]

Stefanos Tsitsipas staved off the incendiary Benoit Paire to reach the Australian Open fourth round on Saturday with a tough 6-3 7-5 6-7(2) 6-4 win but appeared not to realize the game was over after converting match point.

Paire dunked a forehand into the net on the first of three match points when serving to stay in the match, but fourth seed Tsitsipas walked to the back of the court rather than approach the net.

The Greek turned around at the baseline with a look of surprise on his face, before walking forward to acknowledge Paire.

“I’m pretty glad with that win, Benoit is someone I say is one of the biggest stars in our game,” said Tsitsipas, a former semi-finalist at Melbourne Park.

Having held Paire at bay at Rod Laver Arena, the Greek crumbled in the third set tiebreak to let the Frenchman back into the match.

Paire kept in touch to 4-4 in the fourth set before conceding the match points with a double-fault.

Tsitsipas will meet American Taylor Fritz for a place in the quarter-finals. [Reuters]

Tennis
READ MORE
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece plays a forehand return to Sebastian Baez of Argentina during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday. [Andy Brownbill/AP]
SPORTS

Tsitsipas toils past Baez to seal third-round spot in Melbourne

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas and Sweden's Mikael Ymer shake hands after their first round match. [Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters]
SPORTS

Tsitsipas makes confident start with straight-sets win

maria-sakkari-beats-tatjana-maria-in-straight-sets-in-opening-match
AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2022

Maria Sakkari beats Tatjana Maria in straight sets in opening match

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece returns a ball to Casper Ruud of Norway (not pictured) at Aviva Centre. [John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports]
SPORTS

Djokovic ‘playing by his own rules,’ says Tsitsipas

greece-beats-georgia-as-basilashvili-retires-in-sydney
SPORTS

Greece beats Georgia as Basilashvili retires in Sydney

rogers-upsets-sakkari-at-adelaide
SPORTS

Rogers upsets Sakkari at Adelaide