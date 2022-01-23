SPORTS

Sakkari eliminated at Australian Open

Fifth-seed Maria Sakkari has crashed out of the Australian open, losing in straight sets, 6-7 (0-7), 3-6 to 21st-seeded Jessica Pegula of the United States in a fourth round match Sunday.

Sakkari was trying to reach her first Australian Open Quarterfinal, but could not overcome Pegula, losing to her for the first time in their three encounters.

The first set was fairly even until Pegula dominated the tie-break, winning without conceding a point.Pegula jumped into an early lead in the second, going up 5-2. Sakkari held serve in the next game and tried hard for a break in the ninth, staving off a match point, but Pegula held to advance to her second consecutive quarterfinal in the competition.

Neither player had great first serves; Pegula made 57% of hers to Sakkari’s 55%. Sakkari again was over 70% in wins on her successful first serves (72%), but Pegula was slightly better (76%) and she dominated Sakkari, 69% to 41% on second-serve wins. Sakkari also had 5 dounble faults, to Pegula’s 2.

[Reuters]
