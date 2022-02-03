Euroleague: Eight-point losses for both Reds and Greens

Greek teams collected two more defeats in the Euroleague this week, continuing their poor showing within 2022, as Panathinaikos lost at home to Monaco and Olympiakos went down at Real Madrid.

Former Panathinaikos player Mike James led Monaco to a 91-83 win in Athens on Tuesday, as the Greek champion’s defense went AWOL.

After a solid first quarter, when the Greens advanced 27-19, Monaco took the game in its hands and led for the rest of the match with the exception of a few seconds, when Panathinaikos went ahead 68-67.

Nemanja Nedovic and Jeremy Evans scored 16 points each, in a game Panathinaikos needed to win to save some face in this season of negative records for the six-time winners. It is now on a 5-16 record.

Olympiakos slumped to another defeat, losing 75-67 in Madrid on Wednesday, although it had dominated the first stages of the game leading by up to 16 points.

With the half-time score at 38-24 in the Greeks’ favor, Real Madrid regrouped and went ahead early in the final period. It never looked back and won with ease in the end.

Sasha Vezenkov made 16 points for the Reds and Tyler Dorsey had 13, in what was Olympiakos’s ninth loss in 21 games.