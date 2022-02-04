reds-end-losing-sequence-in-euroleague-with-win-at-baskonia

Olympiakos snapped its Euroleague losing streak with an emphatic win at Baskonia on Friday, after Panathinaikos suffered a predictable defeat at leader Barcelona on Thursday.

The Reds won 72-62 at the Buesa Arena in Vitoria to put their four consecutive losses behind them.

In Spain they were dominant from start to finish, as they led for almost the entire game. Even when Baskonia edged ahead 53-50, Olympiakos had the answer and restored its lead to win with ease in the end.

This was the Piraeus team’s 13th win in 22 matches, having Tyler Dorsey make 17 points and Sasha Vezenkov 15.

Panathinaikos, on the other hand, is yet to win away from home this season, and duly went down 86-60 at Barcelona for its 17th loss in 22 games overall.

For a second game in a row Panathinaikos gave up trying after the first quarter and surrendered easily to its host, with Q2 having a partial score of 28-10.

The Greens, that missed two of their most influential players (Ioannis Papapetrou and Nemanja Nedovic) due to injury, had Giorgos Papagiannis score 18 points and Daryl Macon 12.