yet-another-derby-win-for-the-reds

A late goal by Yann M’Vila sufficed for Olympiakos to beat AEK on Sunday and preserve its nine-point lead at the top of the Super League table.

Four days before its first clash with Atalanta for the Europa League, Olympiakos defeated AEK 1-0 at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, in a capital derby that could have gone either way, with both teams hitting the goal frame once.

Eventually the match was settled six minutes from the end with M’Vila’s strike, that has brought the Reds to 56 points from 22 games. AEK, in third, still has 39.

PAOK is on 47 after a tight win over Atromitos at Toumba on Sunday. The 1-0 result, thanks to a second-half Jose Angel Crespo goal, was just what PAOK needed after a long and arduous week and ahead of its Europa Conference League match against Midtjylland on Thursday.

Panathinaikos has returned to the fourth spot after a Fotis Ioannidis brace gave the Greens a 2-0 home win over visiting Lamia at the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium on Sunday.

That was because Asteras Tripolis has now dropped to sixth (with a game in hand) due to its 3-2 reverse at home to Ionikos, the weekend’s upset.

In other games, bottom team Apollon Smyrnis shared a goalless draw with Panetolikos on Saturday and OFI saw off Volos 2-1 at home on Sunday to join Asteras on sixth.

Aris is visiting PAS Giannina on Monday, in a game that may determine a play-off spot. Aris is eighth, four points behind PAS.