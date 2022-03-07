ionikos-gives-another-scare-to-panathinaikos

Panathinaikos narrowly escaped a huge upset at Ionikos on Monday after a weekend of tight matches in the Basket League.

Ionikos pushed the depleted Greens all the way, but eventually Panathinaikos won 68-61 to remain at the top of the table. The champion has already suffered a road loss in the league, to Aris.

Kolossos continued to fly high, as the Rhodes team consolidated itself in third with a 77-64 result over visiting Aris.

AEK had to work very hard to overcome Apollon Patras in Athens, winning 77-75 to regain some confidence.

Larissa is actually brimming with confidence, as in the last couple of months it has been going from strength to strength. On Saturday it managed to defeat host Lavrio 91-77 to stake a claim for a play-off spot.

PAOK came from behind to beat crosstown rival Iraklis on the road with an 84-73 score. Iraklis continues to struggle at the bottom of the table.

The match between Promitheas Patras and Olympiakos has been postponed till April 14.