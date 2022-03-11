SPORTS SOCCER

Kurtic puts PAOK ahead in tie with Ghent

PAOK has taken a narrow advantage in its clash with Belgian side Ghent for the Europa Conference League with a 1-0 win in Thessaloniki on Thursday.

Greece’s sole representative left in Europe this season managed both to have a clean sheet and find a winning goal toward the end, and will now need to make sure it does not lose a week later in Belgium.

PAOK largely played a waiting game, as it sought the right moment to strike at the Belgian goal.

Just before the hour mark at Toumba PAOK got that opportunity through a Jasmin Kurtic free-kick, and the league’s top scorer found the back of the net with a marvelous kick.

The round of 16 tie will be settled next Thursday in Belgium, but PAOK will be deprived of Kurtic and Andrija Zivkovic due to their bookings.

Soccer
