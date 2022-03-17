olympiakos-sweeps-panathinaikos-and-clinches-top-four-spot

Olympiakos scored its third win this season over Panathinaikos in four games, only this time in a much more emphatic fashion. The 101-73 result for the Euroleague in Piraeus speaks volumes of the distance between the two Greek teams in Europe’s top competition.

Thursday’s result has confirmed Olympiakos will finish in the top four of the regular season, while Panathinaikos had better put this Euroleague campaign behind it as quickly as possible.

At the Peace and Friendship Stadium, where the Greens had won for the Greek league earlier in the season, Olympiakos entered the game with the foot firmly on the gas pedal, against a depleted Panathinaikos.

The match was all but settled from the first quarter, after which the Reds led by 25 points (38-13). The Greens never recovered and Olympiakos strolled to one of its easiest ever victories in a Derby of Eternal Rivals.

Sasha Vezenkov ad Kostas Sloukas scored 16 points apiece for the winners. Daryl Macon made 23 and Giorgos Papagiannis 18 for the Greens.

On Tuesday Olympiakos had won another struggling team in the Euroleague, this time on the road: The Reds beat Zalgiris Kaunas 81-73 in Lithuania adding another win to their tally. Olympiakos is now on 18-10 and Panathinaikos on 7-20.