paok-reaches-conference-league-quarterfinals-with-victory-in-belgium

PAOK triumphed in Belgium on Thursday, beating host Ghent 2-1 in the return leg of the round of 16 of the Europa Conference League, and went through with two wins and a 3-1 aggregate score.

After its 1-0 victory in the first leg in Thessaloniki, PAOK traveled to Belgium knowing a draw would suffice for it to go through to the quarterfinals of a European competition for the first time in almost five decades.

PAOK took an early lead thanks to Jose Angel Crespo and his goal after 20 minutes.

Ghent equalized on the 40th through Laurent Depoitre, but Douglas Augusto completed PAOK’s glorious night with his goal 13 minutes from time.

This is only the second time in its history that PAOK has reached the quarterfibnals of any European tournament. In 1974 it had made the third round of the Cup Winners Cup after eliminating Legia Warsaw and Lyon, before succumbing to AC Milan.

The draw for the quarterfinals of the competition will take place on Friday.