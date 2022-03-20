panathinaikos-scores-32-unanswered-points-to-beat-kolossos

Panathinaikos shook off its 28-point loss at Olympiakos in the Euroleague to score a come-from-behind win at third-placed Kolossos on Sunday for the Basket League.

The Rhodes team challenged the Greens seriously in the first half, that ended 40-33 in the host’s favor, but the table-topping visitors scored 32 unanswered points to turn a 51-48 deficit into an 80-51 advantage and win 88-64.

AEK has closed the gap on Kolossos with its 92-75 home win over Ionikos Nikeas on Saturday and is bracing for its visit to Rhodes next weekend.

Promitheas confirmed its supremacy in Patra beating local rival Apollon for a second time this season, this time 80-60 at home on Sunday.

Larissa made it three wins in a row beating struggling Iraklis 90-85 in Thessaloniki, while Lavrio scored its first win in 2022, downing Aris 68-64 at home.

Peristeri managed to edge out PAOK 68-67 in a gripping game on Saturday that was decided by the last shot of the game.

Olympiakos had its weekend off this time.