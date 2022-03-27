big-victories-for-aek-and-aris-hoopsters

AEK beat Kolossos on Rhodes on Sunday to stake a claim for the third place in the regular season of the Basket League, while Aris upset Promitheas Patras.

Kolossos suffered its third home loss this season, as AEK won 65-62 to join the Rhodes team on the third spot – though Kolossos has a game in hand. This was the debut game of Curro Segura on the AEK bench, which he chose over Ionikos that he started the season at.

In Thessaloniki Aris won a thrilling encounter with Promitheas Patras 76-73 on Sunday night, with Greek guard Stelios Poulianitis scoring 25 points, including 5/5 triples, for the Yellows.

A breathtaking game in Patra on Saturday saw Iraklis beat host Apollon after the second overtime with a 95-89 score.

Iraklis and Apollon will fight it out with Ionikos to avoid the drop. Ionikos suffered a 91-84 home reverse on Saturday to Lavrio that appears to have recovered recently.

Leader Panathinaikos followed up its Euroleague win over Bayern Munich with a 77-67 victory against PAOK in Athens, upon the return of captain Ioannis Papapetrou.

On Monday Olympiakos hosts Peristeri.