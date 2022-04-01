paok-lifts-third-greek-cup-in-a-row

PAOK has just won a third Greek Cup in men’s volleyball in as many years beating Finikas Syrou in Friday’s final.

The Thessaloniki giant swept Finikas with a 3-0 result and lifted its fourth Greek Cup in its history, having downed Olympiakos a day earlier in the semis.

PAOK has dropped to fourth at the league table, but was a completely different team in the Final Four that took place in Glyfada, southern Athens.

In Thursday’s semifinal it faced Olympiakos as the underdog, but managed to win 3-2 in a very exciting encounter.

In the final PAOK faced the Syros club that had scraped through the challenge of second-tier Pigasos Polichnis with a 3-2 result in the other semi.

PAOK won the first set 25-18, but the story of the final was the second set, that finished 33-31, with the Thessaloniki team averting a Finikas comeback into the match. Therefore the third set was far easier, ending 25-19 to secure PAOK the trophy.