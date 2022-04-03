PAOK’s loss takes Olympiakos closer to title

Panathinaikos manager Ivan Jovanovic enjoys the Athens giant's first win over PAOK this season [Intime].

Olympiakos needs another 11 points in the seven remaining games of the Super League play-offs to clinch the title after drawing with AEK at home as PAOK lost at Panathinaikos on Sunday.

The Reds shared a 1-1 draw with AEK in Piraeus in a very entertaining game that saw the hosts lead with Joao Carvalho and AEK equalize with Damian Szymanski before half-time.

Panathinaikos ended PAOK’s 16-game unbeaten run with a 2-1 result at the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium. The Greens had two Spaniards, Aitor and Juankar, on the scoresheet before Andrija Zivkovic pulled one back for PAOK.

Panathinaikos has therefore caught with Aris in fourth as the Thessaloniki club dropped two points at home in the goalless draw against PAS Giannina.

Olympiakos reached 70 points, PAOK stayed on 59, AEK has 48, Panathinaikos and Aris are on 47 and PAS has 42.

In the play-outs, bottom team Apollon has maintained its few chances of survival with a 1-0 win at home over Panetolikos on Saturday while Lamia lost 2-1 at home to OFI Crete. In other games, Ionikos drew 2-2 with Volos while Asteras Tripolis and Atromitos ended up scoreless.