panathinaikos-and-iraklis-win-local-derbies

The top spot of the regular season in the Basket League will be played in the Panathinaikos vs Olympiakos encounter to come pn April 11, after Panathinaikos emerged unscathed from the challenge of its short trip to AEK’s home on Sunday.

The Greens won 83-69 at Ano Liossia as they never let their Athens rival get any closer to them than eight points, and remained on top of the Basket League.

Rival Olympiakos overcame the PAOK obstacle in Thessaloniki with an 84-73 result on Monday, to stay in the chase of the champion.

Promitheas had a tough time beating bottom team Ionikos Nikaias 88-84, as the high number of games, including its European commitments, is taking its toll on the Patra team.

Iraklis probably scored the biggest win of the weekend, as it defeated visiting Aris 91-86 in the Thessaloniki derby and came off the bottom of the table.

Larissa is now well within the playoff spots and is even staking a claim for a top-four finish, after another road win, this time at Peristeri (77-71).

The match between Lavrio and Kolossos was postponed due to Covid cases at Lavrio.