Reds triumph at Panathinaikos, clinch top spot

Olympiakos beat Panathinaikos in Athens on Monday and clinched the top spot of the regular season in the Basket League.

The Reds and the Greens were neck-and-neck for most of the game at the Olympic Sports Center, but in the final quarter Olympiakos broke away to secure a precious victory with a 68-62 score that will offer it home advantage throughout the play-offs.

Kolossos was the other major winner of this week’s matches as it saw off visiting Promitheas Patras 68-61 on Rhodes.

Larissa edged closer to a play-off spot with a 74-70 win over PAOK that has been struggling recently.

AEK kept its hopes for a top-four finish alive with a 90-75 triumph over Lavrio at home, and Apollon Patras took a leap toward survival in the top flight with a 74-72 result over Peristeri.

The game between Ionikos and Iraklis, that is shaping up as a relegation decider, was postponed due to Covid cases at Ionikos.

