Athens mayor delivers Marathon wreaths to Boston Athletic Association 

Four wreaths of gold-plated olive branches were handed over to the Boston Athletic Association by Athens mayor Kostas Bakoyannis during the official opening ceremony of the Boston Marathon on Friday.

The wreaths will crown the first 4 winners (women and men) of the 126th Boston Marathon next Monday.

The tradition of delivering the Greek wreaths has been in place for about four decades and was established by Greece’s General Consulate in Boston, in collaboration with the diaspora organization Alpha Omega.

The wreaths are prepared in Greece and travel every year to Boston, connecting the city’s Marathon with its Greek roots.

