SPORTS

Tsitsipas defends Monte Carlo title

tsitsipas-defends-monte-carlo-title
[Daniel Cole/AP]
Barbara Surk

Stefanos Tsitsipas became the first repeat champion at the Monte Carlo Masters since Rafael Nadal in 2018 with a 6-3, 7-6 (3) win against unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Sunday.

“It’s a great feeling because we had the crowd this year,” the third-seeded Greek said after winning the first big final of the clay-court season. “It was a bit more lively than last year.”

Davidovich Fokina, the Spaniard who knocked out Novak Djokovic in the second round, was playing his first ATP final.

Tsitsipas won the first set despite conceding an early break. Davidovic Fokina overcame an early break in the second and broke twice. 

Tsitsipas squandered a chance to serve out the match at 5-4 but still wrapped up the final in 1 hour, 34 minutes.  

“I am very proud of myself,” Tsitsipas said. “Things weren’t going well at one point, but I managed to stay composed.”  

[AP]

Tennis
READ MORE
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, left, greets Maria Sakkari, of Greece, after defeating her in the women's singles finals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday, in Indian Wells, Calif. Swiatek won 6-4, 6-1. [AP]
SPORTS

Swiatek blows away Sakkari to win windswept Indian Wells

sakkari-sees-off-badosa-to-set-up-indian-wells-final-showdown-with-swiatek
SPORTS

Sakkari sees off Badosa to set up Indian Wells final showdown with Swiatek

Maria Sakkari, of Greece, returns serve to Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, in their quarterfinal match of the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament on Thursday, in Indian Wells, Calif. [Mark J. Terrill/AP]
SPORTS

Sakkari powers past Rybakina and into Indian Wells semis

Maria Sakkari, of Greece, reacts after scoring a point against Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament on Monday, in Indian Wells, California, USA. [AP]
SPORTS

Sakkari steamrolls Kvitova in Indian Wells third round

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in action against Jenson Brooksby of the USA during their match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, on Monday. [JOHN G MABANGLO/EPA]
SPORTS

Tsitsipas sees no negative from early Indian Wells exit

[File photo]
SPORTS

Tsitsipas pain free and ready for Indian Wells