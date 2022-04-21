Panathinaikos wins another volleyball league title

That was the second league title for Panathinaikos in three years, both under the guidance of coach and former player Dimitris Andreopoulos [Intime].

Panathinaikos has clinched the league title in men’s volleyball thanks to an emphatic 3-1 win at archrival Olympiakos on Thursday, with a game to spare.

The Greens have won their 20th championship, after opening a six-point lead at the play-off table, and are now preparing for a title fiesta in the final game against Finikas Syrou on April 29.

On Thursday Panathinaikos imposed its game over Olympiakos to win 3-1 thanks to its powerful block and efficient attack, silencing the home crowd at Rentis.

That was the second league title for Panathinaikos in three years, both under the guidance of coach and former player Dimitris Andreopoulos, who is also the coach of the men’s national team.

The Panathinaikos squad received a rupturous welcome back in Athens, at the Pavlos Giannakopoulos court, where fans expected the team and the coach to celebrate.

The club has asked for the final game against Finikas, where the team will be awarded the league trophy, to be switched to the Olympic Sports Hall that has a capacity of 18,000 people.