PAOK dumps Olympiakos out of Cup, will play Panathinaikos in final

Panathinaikos and PAOK will contest the Greek Cup final this year, after winning their semifinal ties on Wednesday at the expense of Lamia and Olympiakos respectively.

PAOK advanced courtesy of the rather obsolete away goals rule in a thrilling game at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, snatching a 1-1 draw from host Olympiakos six days after their goalless draw in Thessaloniki.

Regulation time ended scoreless in Piraeus, but the end of the first half of extra time saw Olympiakos earn a penalty that Youssef El-Arabi converted Panenka-style.

PAOK, however, earned its fifth ticket to a final in the last six seasons thanks to an Antonio Colak goal from a Nelson Oliveira pass three minutes into the second half of extra time.

Panathinaikos advanced to its first final in eight years, securing a second win over Lamia, this time away from home: After their 1-0 win in the first leg, the Greens won 2-0 on Wednesday, goals coming from Fotis Ioannidis and Sebastian Palacios.

The Cup final will take place on May 21 at the Olympic Stadium of Athens; this will be the fifth time Panathinaikos and PAOK will play a Greek Cup final.