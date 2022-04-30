Monaco beats Olympiakos again, takes series down to the wire

Olympiakos wasted a great opportunity to finish Monaco off and qualify to the Euroleague Final Four, going down 78-77 away on Friday.

The best-of-five series is now tied at 2-2 and it is going back to Piraeus next week for the decider in front of the Olympiakos fans.

Game 4 should have gone Olympiakos’ way, as the Greeks were dominant for most of the match, but once again tended to underestimate the never-say-die mentality of the Monegasques.

Even when the Piraeus team advanced 49-38 and 59-53, the hosts bounced back to grab the lead enjoying a partial 12-2 for 65-61, and fought off a late challenge by Olympiakos to win the game as the last-ditch effort by Kostas Sloukas did not find the target.

Sloukas made 19 points and Sasha Vezenkov another 17, but they was not enough to win the game for the Reds who will now have all the pressure on them.

The question now is, which Olympiakos will appear in Game 5 in Piraeus: Will it be the team that won easily in Game 1, or the one that lost by 24 at home in Game 2?