SPORTS BASKETBALL

Iraklis close to relegation from the Basket League



Iraklis appears destined for relegation from the Basket League despite its win over Lavrio on Saturday, as Ionikos produced an even greater triumph, beating PAOK at Pylaia. There were also significant road wins for Panathinaikos and Kolossos.

Ionikos saw off PAOK 80-79 in a thrilling game in Thessaloniki to multiply its survival chances, with only one team about to be relegated from the top flight.

That team will likely be Iraklis, which won 83-67 against Lavrio, also in Thessaloniki, but will need some sort of a miracle in the last couple of games of the regular season to stay up.

Kolossos scored yet another win away from home, this time at Peristeri (78-70) and will probably finish third in the regular season, the highest in its history.

Panathinaikos continued its recovery with new coach Giorgos Vovoras on the bench, beating host Promitheas 76-67 at Patra on Sunday.

Larissa edged even closer to a play-off spot for the first time in its history, defeating Apollon Patras 83-74 at home.

For the same round of games, Olympiakos had beaten Aris 89-67 on April 7.

