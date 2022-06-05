Bakasetas does his trick again for Greece

Greece is now the absolute boss of its Nations League Division C group, after beating Kosovo 1-0 at Prishtina on Sunday for its second win in as many games in the pool.

Just like three days earlier in Belfast, the Greeks claimed all three points on the road through a first-half strike by captain Tasos Bakasetas and have now gone alone on top of their group with six points.

This time it was the 36th minute that Bakasetas struck with a left-foot volley that found the back of the net, but unlike the previous game against Northern Ireland Greece created many more chances to score.

In one of them a Giorgos Masouras cross hit the woodwork on the 52nd minute.

Odysseas Vlachodimos preserved Greece’s lead eight minutes from the end with a crucial save to deny Amir Rrahmani, but otherwise the Greeks kept the hosts out relatively easily.

Kosovo ended the game with nine men due to the second yellow card to Fidan Aliti on the 72nd and the straight red to goalkeeper Arijanet Muric.

Up next Greece is hosting Cyprus in Volos on Thursday.