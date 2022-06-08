SPORTS BASKETBALL

Larissa makes Panathinaikos work hard to reach the Basket League finals

Reds and Greens will fight for the title in the best-of-five series

Larissa makes Panathinaikos work hard to reach the Basket League finals
[Intime]

Olympiakos and Panathinaikos will face off in the Basket League finals starting this weekend, having taken very different routes to their first such clash in four years.

It was back in 2018 that the two giants of Greek basketball last met in the Basket League finals, and now they will resume their rivalry with a league title at stake with Game 1 in Piraeus, as Olympiakos enjoys home advantage.

The Reds had an impeccable run to the finals as they swept Peristeri 2-0 in the quarterfinals and Promitheas Patras 3-0 in the semifinals.

Panathinaikos saw off Aris 2-0 in the first round, but in the semifinals it struggled to overcome surprise package Larissa 3-2, with the deciding game on Wednesday in Athens ending in emphatic fashion (89-43) for the Greens.

It followed an eventful best-of-five series where Larissa beat the champion twice at home.

The best-of-five finals will definitely have Olympiakos as the favorite, and the Reds are even targeting a sweep as they aim at their first league title in six years.

Basketball Panathinaikos Olympiakos
READ MORE
Iraklis went down from the Basket League
BASKETBALL

Iraklis went down from the Basket League

Promitheas sends Iraklis closer to relegation
BASKETBALL

Promitheas sends Iraklis closer to relegation

Reds triumph at Panathinaikos, clinch top spot
BASKETBALL

Reds triumph at Panathinaikos, clinch top spot

Misic buzzer beater ends Olympiakos’ dream
BASKETBALL

Misic buzzer beater ends Olympiakos’ dream

Monaco beats Olympiakos again, takes series down to the wire
BASKETBALL

Monaco beats Olympiakos again, takes series down to the wire

Olympiakos regains upper hand in Euroleague play-offs
BASKETBALL

Olympiakos regains upper hand in Euroleague play-offs