Three out of three for Greece, this time with three goals

Greece requires just a draw from its next game against Kosovo in Volos on Sunday to all but clinch the top spot of its Nations League group, after its emphatic 3-0 win over Cyprus on Thursday.

The Greek national team did not have to play a memorable game to beat the Cypriots, as it was particularly effective particularly in the first hour of the match at the Panthessaliko Stadium of Volos.

Tasos Bakasetas scored his third goal in as many games in the competition, again with his first shot of the game – though this time his strike after just eight minutes was a spectacular left-foot volley.

The Greece captain then turned from scorer into provider, as his cross 20 minutes on found Vangelis Pavlidis who slotted the ball home delicately.

Dimitris Limnios completed the Greek triumph with another spectacular strike, 10 minutes into the second half.

Greece has therefore made it three out of three, and a win against Kosovo at home three days later will see it through to the competition’s play-offs, with two games to spare too.

However there is some concern over the injuries Pantelis Hatzidiakos and Limnios picked up from Thursday’s encounter, with Greece ending the game with 10 men after Limnios got stretchered off.