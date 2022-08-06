SPORTS

Hoopsters get ready for meet

The Hellenic Basketball Federation (EOK) has announced the schedule of this year’s Acropolis tournament with the participation of Turkey, Poland and Georgia. Greece will face Poland on August 17, Georgia on August 18, and Turkey on the 19th. Games will be played at the Athens Olympic Stadium (OAKA).

“The historic Acropolis tournament is here again,” EOK said in a statement on Friday regarding the 31st edition, while announcing the tournament’s new official name, Aegean Acropolis. The tournament will help prepare the Greek side ahead of its 2023 World Cup qualifiers against Serbia (Aug. 25) and Belgium (Aug. 28), and the upcoming EuroBasket on September 1-18.

Basketball

