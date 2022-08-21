SPORTS

Yachts gear up for Aegean Regatta

Yachts gear up for Aegean Regatta

More than 60 yachts from Greece and abroad are setting sail on a race that will take them to the islands of Ikaria, Fournoi, Agathonisi and Samos on Sunday, as this year’s Aegean Regatta gets under way.

The regatta, which usually has an average of more than 400 participants, is scheduled to end on August 27, with the boats covering a route of more than 95 nautical miles across the Aegean.

It is the first international sailing event in the Aegean, and was launched in 2001 by the General Secretariat of the Aegean and Island Policy (then the Ministry of the Aegean) in cooperation with the Open Sea Committee of the Hellenic Sailing Federation.

