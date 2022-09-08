Neuville wins Acropolis Rally’s super special stage

Belgian Thierry Neuville won the Super Special Stage of the 2022 Acropolis Rally, in front of a capacity crowd at the specially formed circuit in the Olympic Stadium of Athens on Thursday.

Neuville won a spectacular event with his Hyundai i20, stunning the 60,000 fans at the stands of the stadium that hosted a rally stage for the first time since 2006.

The Belgian was followed by Finn Teemu Suninen and Spaniard Dani Sordo, who also drive a Huyndai i20. Suninen, who competes at WRC2, was just one tenth of a second behind Neuville.

Lambros Athanasoulas came first among the Greeks.

The race, that forms part of the World Rally Championship (WRC), will conclude on Sunday.