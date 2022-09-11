SPORTS SOCCER

Panathinaikos beats AEK and extends lead to four points

Panathinaikos beat crosstown rival AEK in the Athens derby on Sunday to extend its perfect record to four out of four and its lead at the top of the Super League to four points from champion Olympiakos.

Playing in front of a capacity and particularly loud crowd at the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium, Panathinaikos beat AEK 2-1 to get to 12 points.

AEK led on the 36th minute via Orbelin Pineda, but before the half-time whistle Panathinaikos earned two penalties that Aitor and Antraz Sporar successfully converted.

Olympiakos dropped two more points, this time at home, as it drew 1-1 with Volos at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium on Sunday. The visitors led through Ognjen Ozegovic before Youssef El-Arabi equalized for the Reds.

Aris saw off Asteras Tripolis 2-0 away to grab an important win as it is about to welcome new manager Alan Pardew. Andre Gray and Salem M’Bakata were on target for the Thessaloniki team.

In games played on Saturday, Panetolikos upset host OFI winning 2-1 at Iraklio, PAS Giannina defeated Levadiakos 2-1 for its first win of the season, and Atromitos climbed to fourth with a come-from-behind 4-1 triumph at Ionikos.

On Monday PAOK greets Lamia and if it wins it will rise to second, two points behind leader Panathinaikos.

