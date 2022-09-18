Perfect Panathinaikos opens up four-point gap

Aris came from behind to inflict Olympiakos’ first domestic defeat this season and allow Panathinaikos to increase its lead at the top to four points, as PAOK also dropped points at Iraklio.

Giorgos Masouras gave Olympiakos a slim advantage at Aris on Sunday, but the Thessaloniki team, that had Alan Pardew debut on its bench, scored twice within three minutes in the second half via Daniel Mancini and Luis Palma to win the weekend’s biggest game 2-1.

The result is putting Olympiakos coach Carlos Corberan under extreme pressure, just a few weeks since his appointment in Piraeus.

Panathinaikos has made it five out of five with another home win, this time an emphatic 3-0 over PAS Giannina on Saturday. The Greens had Aitor score a hat trick that took them to 15 points, four more than PAOK.

The Thessaloniki team led for most of the game at OFI via Khaled Narey, but the Cretans equalized deep into injury time with Apostolos Diamantis, a former PAOK player.

AEK had a comfortable 2-0 road win over Panetolikos on Saturday, courtesy of goals from Levi Garcia and Harold Moukoudi.

AEK is third, on nine points, one more than Olympiakos and Atromitos: The Peristeri club stumbled at home against Lamia in a goalless draw.

In other weekend games, Volos beat Ionikos 2-0 and Levadiakos drew 1-1 with Asteras Tripolis.