SPORTS SOCCER

Convincing Greece puts three past Northern Ireland

National team wins its group and gets promoted to the Nations League second division

Convincing Greece puts three past Northern Ireland
Dimitris Pelkas scored Greece's opening goal [Intime].

Greece won its Nations League third division group in style, beating Northern Ireland 3-1 in Athens on Tuesday to collect 15 points from six games.

In front of some 10,000 fans at the Georgios Kamaras Stadium of Rizoupoli, the players of Gustavo Poyet showed resolve and determination three days after the 1-0 loss to Cyprus.

Dimitris Pelkas opened the score on the 14th minute, but Shayne Lavery equalized for the visitors just four minutes later, leading the two times to the locker rooms with a 1-1 half-time result.

However in the second half Greece was considerably better and offered fans a well-crafted goal that put Giorgos Massouras on the scoresheet 10 minutes after the break.

Then Petros Mantalos produced a stunning goal with a long-range swerver that was the highlight of the game, on the 80th minute.

Greece will not be in the World Cup this November, but it will have the sweet taste of promotion to the second tier of the Nations League where it will face considerably better opponents.

Soccer

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
New AEK stadium to open its gates on Friday
OPAP ARENA

New AEK stadium to open its gates on Friday

Nations League: Historic win for Cyprus over Greece
SOCCER

Nations League: Historic win for Cyprus over Greece

MLS to investigate use of racial slur by DC United player Taxiarchis Fountas
SPORTS

MLS to investigate use of racial slur by DC United player Taxiarchis Fountas

Perfect Panathinaikos opens up four-point gap
SOCCER

Perfect Panathinaikos opens up four-point gap

Freiburg toys with Olympiakos in Piraeus
SOCCER

Freiburg toys with Olympiakos in Piraeus

James Rodríguez joins Greek champion Olympiakos
SPORTS

James Rodríguez joins Greek champion Olympiakos