SPORTS

Top-seeded Sakkari reaches semifinals at Parma Ladies Open

Top-seeded Sakkari reaches semifinals at Parma Ladies Open
File photo. [AP]

Top-seeded Maria Sakkari rallied past 97th-ranked Maryna Zanevska 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday at the Parma Ladies Open to reach her first semifinal since the grass-court season.

Sakkari, who has gone three sets in all three of her matches this week, will face Danka Kovinic for a spot in the final of the clay-court event after Kovinic beat Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 6-4.

In her previous semifinal, Sakkari lost to Belinda Bencic in Berlin in June. The seventh-ranked Greek player was eliminated by Wang Xiyu in the second round of the US Open on August 31.

In the bottom half of the draw, Mayar Sherif of Egypt beat American opponent Lauren Davis 7-6 (2), 6-3 to reach her second career semifinal. Sherif next faces Ana Bogdan, who defeated fellow Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu 6-2, 7-6 (6). [AP]

Tennis

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Sakkari through to Parma Open quarterfinals, Stephens loses
SPORTS

Sakkari through to Parma Open quarterfinals, Stephens loses

US Open: Qualifier Galan produces epic first-round upset over Tsitsipas
SPORTS

US Open: Qualifier Galan produces epic first-round upset over Tsitsipas

Tsitsipas searching for answer after Cincinnati loss to Coric
SPORTS

Tsitsipas searching for answer after Cincinnati loss to Coric

Coric beats Tsitsipas to win Cincinnati
SPORTS

Coric beats Tsitsipas to win Cincinnati

Serena Williams leaves tennis just as she played – on her own terms
SPORTS

Serena Williams leaves tennis just as she played – on her own terms

Never a dull moment as Kyrgios beats Tsitsipas at Wimbledon
SPORTS

Never a dull moment as Kyrgios beats Tsitsipas at Wimbledon