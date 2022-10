Members of the Panionios soccer team gathered at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens on Thursday to mark 100 years since the club was re-established after leaving the shores of Asia Minor in Turkey.

“In 1922, the great visionary Dallas Demetros, from a small room in [the stadium], undertook the reconstitution of Panionios G.S. Smyrna on Athenian soil!” the club said in a statement.